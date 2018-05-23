App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains 14% as company cuts losses in Q4

The company has reported net loss of Rs 17.16 crore in Q4FY18 against loss of Rs 21.74 crore in Q3FY18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank advanced 14 percent intraday Wednesday as the company cut its losses in the quarter ended March 2018.

The bank had posted a profit of Rs 8.81 crore in March 2017.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 1.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,572 crore in January-March quarter.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances were higher at 7.35 percent against 6.96 percent, but net NPA was lower at 3.19 against 4.08 percent on a sequential basis.

Provisions and contingencies shot up 170 percent year-on-year (65.5 percent QoQ) to Rs 80.12 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

Other income or non-interest income inched up 4.2 percent (up 37 percent QoQ) to Rs 29.70 crore and operating profit surged 63.7 percent (up 136 percent QoQ) to Rs 62.96 compared to year-ago.

At 15:06 hrs Dhanlaxmi Bank was quoting at Rs 20.60, up Rs 1.75, or 9.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

