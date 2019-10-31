App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains 12% as Q2 profit jumps 81%

The loan growth of the bank for the quarter stood at 7.2 percent, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose more than 12 percent intraday on October 31 after the company posted stellar numbers for the quarter ended September 2019.

The company's Q2 net profit jumped 81.6 percent at Rs 22.1 crore against Rs 12.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

The net interest income (NII) of the company rose 15.1 percent at Rs 100.6 crore versus Rs 87.4 crore.

Close

The company's gross NPA was down at 7.06 percent, while net NPA was down at 1.65 percent, QoQ.

In absolute terms, the gross NPA fell to Rs 476.1 crore from Rs 496.5 crore, while net NPA was down at Rs 105.3 crore versus Rs 145.2 crore, QoQ.

The loan growth of the bank for the quarter stood at 7.2 percent, YoY.

At 1224 hrs, Dhanlaxmi Bank was quoting at Rs 17.43, up Rs 1.15, or 7.06 percent on the BSE.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.