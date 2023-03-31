Devyani International: Should you take a bite of this QSR stock?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Rapid store expansion to continue New product launches to drive SSSG growth Current slowdown temporary; DIL bullish on long term prospects Margins to sustain Devyani International Limited (DIL; CMP: Rs 140; market cap: Rs 16,845 crore), the largest franchisee of the Yum brands (with KFC and Pizza Hut in the portfolio) in India, is continuing its policy of aggressive store expansion. The company is bullish on the long-term growth prospects of the Indian market and has plans to improve the SSSG (same store...