    Devyani International: Should you take a bite of this QSR stock?

    DIL has huge growth potential in KFC (chicken products are under-penetrated in the Indian quick service restaurant market) and Pizza Hut (current average store sales are almost half of the market leader Domino’s)

    Bharat Gianani
    March 31, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
    Highlights Rapid store expansion to continue New product launches to drive SSSG growth Current slowdown temporary; DIL bullish on long term prospects Margins to sustain Devyani International Limited (DIL; CMP: Rs 140; market cap: Rs 16,845 crore), the largest franchisee of the Yum brands (with KFC and Pizza Hut in the portfolio) in India, is continuing its policy of aggressive store expansion. The company is bullish on the long-term growth prospects of the Indian market and has  plans to improve the SSSG (same store...

