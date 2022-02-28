Devyani International: On track for faster earnings growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Devyani International Ltd (DIL; CMP: Rs 155; Market Cap: Rs 18,615 crore) has posted a record quarterly performance in Q3FY22. During the corresponding quarter a year ago, it had achieved breakeven. DIL is the largest franchisee of Yum brands (KFC, Pizza Hut) in India (contributing about 65 percent to revenues). KFC and Pizza Hut have 600 stores each (combined for DIL and sister franchisee Sapphire Foods India) as compared to about 1,500 Domino’s stores. This indicates a huge growth potential for...