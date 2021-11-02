Devyani International: Geared up for a sizzling performance

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Devyani International Ltd (DIL; CMP: Rs 124; Market Capitalisation: Rs 14,953 crore) has posted a robust performance in the September 2021 quarter. DIL has huge growth opportunity in the QSR industry, given its reputed core brands such as KFC (chicken offerings), Pizza Hut (pizzas) and Costa Coffee (beverages). While DIL has non-exclusive rights pan India for Pizza Hut (western and Northern India) and KFC (southern and eastern India), it has now less than 400 stores each for the two brands,...