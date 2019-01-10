Delta Corp slips 2% despite healthy Q3 numbers

Share price of Delta Corp fell 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday despite company reported better numbers for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).

Company's Q3 profit was up 13 percent to Rs 50.53 crore versus Rs 44.74 crore, revenue increased 27 percent to Rs 205.81 crore versus Rs 162.17 crore, YoY,

The company declared interim dividend at 60 percent i.e. Rs. 0.60 per equity share.

It has fixed record date of January 21, 2019 for ascertaining entitlement for the payment of interim dividend.

At 09:18 hrs Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 256.60, down Rs 5.45, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.