Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dena Bank gains 5% after company to sell 60.5 lakh shares in 3 entities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Dena Bank rose 5 percent intraday Wednesday as company has proposed to sell 60.5 lakh shares in 3 entities.

The company is proposes to sell 6.25 lakh equity shares (1.5%) in NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure of face value Rs 10 each.

Also, in National Securities Depository the company to sell 2,25,000 equity shares (Lot-1), and 4,00,000 equity shares (Lot-2) of face value Rs 10 each.

The company to sell 48,00,000 equity shares of SIDBI of face value Rs10 each which is 0.90% of the total paid up equity share capital of the company.

In this regard, the bank is floating a request for quotation (RFQ) for purchase of the aforesaid equity shares.

At 10:18 hrs Dena Bank was quoting at Rs 15.50, up Rs 0.45, or 2.99 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 10:31 am

