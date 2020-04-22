App
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DEN Networks share price jumps 5% after Q4 profit of Rs 22 cr

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 327.79 crore as compared with Rs 273.1 crore in the year-ago period, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of cable television distribution company DEN Networks jumped 5 percent hitting upper circuit of Rs 41 per share intraday on April 22 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.52 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of Rs 186.39 crore in the year-ago period.

Net sales jumped 20 percent to Rs 327.80 crore YoY during the quarter

Net sales jumped 20 percent to Rs 327.80 crore YoY during the quarter

The company said its revenue from cable distribution network stood at Rs 310.18 crore in January-March quarter as compared with Rs 255.11 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Broadband vertical had a revenue of Rs 17.62 crore as compared to Rs 17.99 crore in the fourth quarter in 2018-19. For the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, the company said its consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 58.64 crore.

The stock price surged over 43 percent in the last one month and was quoting at Rs 41.00, up Rs 1.95, or 4.99 percent at 14:50 hours. There were pending buy orders of 14,792 shares, with no sellers available. It was trading with volumes of 14,511 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,036 shares, an increase of 377.90 percent.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 03:28 pm

