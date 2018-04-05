Den Networks rallies 3% as subsidiary to expand broadband internet services to 100 cities

Den Networks share price gained more than 3 percent intraday Thursday after subsidiary DEN Broadband, the internet service provider, announced expansion of a hi-speed internet services to 100 cities across India.

After an encouraging response to the pilot project in five cities, Den has already started its first phase of expansion in 15 cities. After the completion of this phase, its subsidiary DEN Broadband will enable 1.1 crore Indian households with high-speed broadband services by 2020, the company said.

DEN’s expansion plan is in sync with the massive growth in the internet consumption in the country. Data usage in India has already jumped 144 percent (YoY) with average consumption per user in 4G Broadband reaching 11GB per month. Moreover, the rise in data consumption has not been matched by a corresponding increase in the speed of connection.

At 12:35 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 105.95, up Rs 2.45, or 2.37 percent on the BSE.