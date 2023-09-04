Delta Corp surges 2% after Rs 45.6-crore equity shares change hands

The large trade in Delta Corp comes hours after Nazara Technologies' board approved issuance of shares worth Rs 100 crore to Zerodha’s founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Delta Corp jumped over 2 percent in the afternoon trade on September 4 after shares worth Rs 45.6 crore changed hands. At 2:15pm, the stock was quoting Rs 186.60 on the NSE with trading volumes of 7.5 million shares.

The deal represents about 1 percent of Delta Corp's total equity. The buyers and sellers could not be ascertained immediately.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The deal comes two months after the GST Council announced its decision to impose a 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on casinos. Following this, the stock had corrected over 20 percent.

According to the new rules, one has to pay 28 percent GST on the full face value of chips bought for playing. In comparison, earlier, offline casinos paid 28 percent GST on the gross gaming revenue.

While the new GST rule has come as a dampener, some investors seem impressed by the long-term opportunity thrown up by the gaming industry. Delta Corp too has an online gaming subsidiary, Deltatech Gaming, which was to be listed as a separate entity but the IPO has been put on hold.

The large trade in Delta Corp comes hours after the Nazara Technologies board approved issuance of shares worth Rs 100 crore to Zerodha’s founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath.

"Gaming in India was poised for strong growth in the years to come and Nazara had built a well-diversified, profitable gaming platform well suited to take advantage of opportunities in the years ahead," Nikhil Kamath said.

Also Read: 10 years on, gaming, e-sports will be much bigger, says Nikhil Kamath

For the quarter ended June, Delta Corp reported an 18.86 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 67.91 crore. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 277.65 crore, up 10.74 percent compared to Rs 250.72 crore in Q1 FY23.