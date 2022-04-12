English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Delta Corp shares fall 3% after Q4 results; recommends 125% final dividend

    The company board recommended final dividend at 125% i.e. Rs 1.25 per equity share.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 12, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
    Delta Corp

    Delta Corp

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Delta Corp share price slipped more than 3 percent in the early trade on April 12 after the company reported its March quarter earnings.

    Delta Corp has posted 16.7 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 48.1 crore versus Rs 57.8 crore, while revenue was up 3.3 percent at Rs 218.3 crore versus Rs 211.3 crore, YoY.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 12.8 percent at Rs 69 crore versus Rs 79.2 crore and margin at 31.6 percent versus 37.5 percent, YoY.

    The company board recommended final dividend at 125 percent i.e. Rs 1.25 per equity share.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Close

    The board considered and approved the draft Scheme of Amalgamation of Daman Entertainment Private Limited and Daman Hospitality Private Limited with Delta Corp and their respective shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

    At 9:28am, Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 312.00, down Rs 10.35, or 3.21 percent on the BSE.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Delta Corp
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 09:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.