Delta Corp shares fall 3% after Q4 results; recommends 125% final dividend

Delta Corp

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Delta Corp share price slipped more than 3 percent in the early trade on April 12 after the company reported its March quarter earnings.

Delta Corp has posted 16.7 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 48.1 crore versus Rs 57.8 crore, while revenue was up 3.3 percent at Rs 218.3 crore versus Rs 211.3 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 12.8 percent at Rs 69 crore versus Rs 79.2 crore and margin at 31.6 percent versus 37.5 percent, YoY.

The company board recommended final dividend at 125 percent i.e. Rs 1.25 per equity share.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The board considered and approved the draft Scheme of Amalgamation of Daman Entertainment Private Limited and Daman Hospitality Private Limited with Delta Corp and their respective shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

At 9:28am, Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 312.00, down Rs 10.35, or 3.21 percent on the BSE.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes