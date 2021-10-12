MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Delta Corp share price touches 52-week high as losses narrow in September quarter

The gaming and hospitality company narrowed its losses in the September 2021 quarter to Rs 22.57 crore from Rs 54.91 crore in the year-ago period

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
Delta Corp share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 305, gaining 12 percent in the early trade on October 12 after the gaming and hospitality company narrowed its losses in the September 2021 quarter to Rs 22.57 crore from Rs 54.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Delta Corp, which posted a net loss of Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2021, saw its revenue increase by 94 percent at Rs 74.72 crore versus Rs 38.37 crore, YoY.

At 0944 hours, Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 303.35, up Rs 31.20, or 11.46 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Delta Corp
first published: Oct 12, 2021 10:00 am

