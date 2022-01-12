Delta Corp share price rises over 5% on strong earnings

live bse live

Delta Corp's share price rose over 5 percent in early trade on January 12 a day after the casinos and hotels operator reported strong numbers for the quarter ended December.

Delta Corp reported a consolidated profit of Rs 70.38 crore versus Rs 1.28 crore a year ago.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 22.57 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped to Rs 247.22 crore in the December 2021 quarter, more than doubling from Rs 120.82 crore in the year-ago period and jumping more than three-fold compared to Rs 74.72 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

At 09:27 hours, Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 291.80, up Rs 9.10, or 3.22 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 308.55 and a 52-week low of Rs 138 on 10 November, 2021 and 28 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.43 percent below its 52-week high and 111.45 percent above its 52-week low.