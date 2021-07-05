Delta Corp share price rises 5% as Casino operations set to resume in Sikkim

Representative image

Delta Corp share price rose over 5 percent intraday on July 5 after company's Casinos will resume the operations in the State of Sikkim from July 06, 2021.

The Government of Sikkim has allowed reopening of the Casinos in the State subject to the safety norms being followed, company said in the release.

Further the company and/or its subsidiary operating the Casino in the state of Sikkim will resume its operations from July 06, 2021 and will follow all the safety norms laid down by the state in this regards, company added.

However, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases being witnessed in Goa, the Government of Goa has extended the restrictions in the state respectively till July 12, 2021.

Accordingly, the casinos operated by the Company and its subsidiaries in Goa will remain closed during this period.

At 15:10 hrs Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 197.00, up Rs 9.40, or 5.01 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 201.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 85.00 on 17 March, 2021 and 03 August, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.45 percent below its 52-week high and 131.76 percent above its 52-week low.