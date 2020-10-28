172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|delta-corp-share-price-rises-11-as-goa-to-reopen-casinos-from-november-1-6028511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delta Corp share price rises 11% as Goa to reopen casinos from November 1

The share price has added 68 percent in the last six months.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Delta Corp share price rose 11 percent intraday on October 28 on reports of the Goa government allowing casinos to reopen in the state from November 1.

delta

At 1416 hours, Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 115.65, up Rs 7.35, or 6.79 percent on the BSE.

Close

The share price has added 68 percent in the last 6 months. It touched its 52-week high of Rs 224.75 on December 2, 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 54 on March 25, 2020.

Currently, it is trading 48.54 percent below its 52-week high and 114.17 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 02:48 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Delta Corp

