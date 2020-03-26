Delta Corp share price locked in upper circuit as board to consider buyback

Delta Corp share price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit in the early trade on March 26 after the company said its board was to consider a proposal to buyback equity shares.

The board of directors will meet on March 28 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid‐up equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

The window for trading in the equity shares of the company shall be closed from March 25 to 30, 2020 (both days inclusive).

At 0928 hours, Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 56.70, up Rs 2.70, or 5 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 277.75 April 3, 2019 and 52-week low o Rs 54 and March 25, 2020.

The stock is trading 79.59 percent below its 52-week high and 5 percent above its 52-week low.