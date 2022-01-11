Delta Corp share price gains ahead of December quarter earnings

Delta Corp

Delta Corp share price added over 2 percent to Rs 287.70 in the morning trade on January 11, with the gaming and hospitality company scheduled to announce its December quarter earnings later in the day.

"This is to inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of Delta Corp will be held on January 11, 2022 to consider, approve and take on record, the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2021," the company said in its release.

Delta Corp continues to be under the F&O ban list. The derivative contracts crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and hence on the ban list, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said.

RBL Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the other stocks that are on NSE's F&O ban list.

"It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the exchange said.

The normal trading in the security will resume only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below of the market-wide position limit, the stock exchange said.

At 09.53 am, Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 285.45, up Rs 5.15, or 1.84 percent, on the BSE.