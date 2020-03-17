Delta Corp share price dips 8% on casinos shutdown in Sikkim

Our casino in Sikkim will remain closed until April 15, 2020, subject to further directions from the Government of Sikkim, company said in release.
Delta Corp share price declined 8 percent intraday on March 17 after the company closed its casinos in Sikkim to combat the outbreak of Covid-19.
As a precautionary measure in view of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the government of Sikkim has, amongst various other measures, directed the closure of casinos, discotheques, cinema halls and gymnasiums/fitness clubs from March 17, 2020.
Our casino in Sikkim will remain closed until April 15, 2020, subject to further directions from the government of Sikkim, the company said in a release.
