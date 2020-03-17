App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delta Corp share price dips 8% on casinos shutdown in Sikkim

Our casino in Sikkim will remain closed until April 15, 2020, subject to further directions from the Government of Sikkim, company said in release.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Delta Corp share price declined 8 percent intraday on March 17 after the company closed its casinos in Sikkim to combat the outbreak of Covid-19.

As a precautionary measure in view of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the government of Sikkim has, amongst various other measures, directed the closure of casinos, discotheques, cinema halls and gymnasiums/fitness clubs from March 17, 2020.

Our casino in Sikkim will remain closed until April 15, 2020, subject to further directions from the government of Sikkim, the company said in a release.

At 14:08 hrs, Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 79.40, down Rs 6.65, or 7.73 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 02:18 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Delta Corp

