Delhivery shares fall after Softbank’s likely sale of 3.8% stake

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

It was earlier reported that Softbank was planning to sell stake worth Rs 600 crore in the logistics company at a discount to market price

Delhivery's Q3 revenue had declined 8.5%

Delhivery traded over 1.5 percent lower in early trade on March 1 after 2.8 crore shares, amounting to 3.8 percent stake in the company, changed hands in a block deal. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

It was earlier reported that Softbank was planning to sell stake worth Rs 600 crore in the logistics company at a discount to market price. The Japanese tech conglomerate held 18.42 stake in Delhivery as of December 2022.

At 9.30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 340.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, down 1.5 percent from the previous close. While the stock

