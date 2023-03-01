Delhivery shares fall after Softbank’s likely sale of 3.8% stake

Delhivery traded over 1.5 percent lower in early trade on March 1 after 2.8 crore shares, amounting to 3.8 percent stake in the company, changed hands in a block deal. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

It was earlier reported that Softbank was planning to sell stake worth Rs 600 crore in the logistics company at a discount to market price. The Japanese tech conglomerate held 18.42 stake in Delhivery as of December 2022.

At 9.30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 340.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, down 1.5 percent from the previous close. While the stock

Softbank's stake sale comes after Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, sold 1.7 percent stake on February 23. After the recent paring of stake, Softbank will hold 14.62 percent and Tiger Global will hold 2.98 percent in the company.

Moneycontrol News