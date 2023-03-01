English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Delhivery shares fall after Softbank’s likely sale of 3.8% stake

    It was earlier reported that Softbank was planning to sell stake worth Rs 600 crore in the logistics company at a discount to market price

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
    Delhivery's Q3 revenue had declined 8.5%

    Delhivery's Q3 revenue had declined 8.5%

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Delhivery traded over 1.5 percent lower in early trade on March 1 after 2.8 crore shares, amounting to 3.8 percent stake in the company, changed hands in a block deal. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

    It was earlier reported that Softbank was planning to sell stake worth Rs 600 crore in the logistics company at a discount to market price. The Japanese tech conglomerate held 18.42 stake in Delhivery as of December 2022.

    At 9.30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 340.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, down 1.5 percent from the previous close. While the stock

    Follow our live blog for all the market action

    Softbank's stake sale comes after Internet Fund III Pte Ltd, the venture capital fund managed by US-based investment management company Tiger Global Management, sold 1.7 percent stake on February 23.

    After the recent paring of stake, Softbank will hold  14.62 percent and Tiger Global will hold 2.98 percent in the company.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Delhivery
    first published: Mar 1, 2023 09:38 am