Delhivery share gains 1% on large block deals

The share price of Delhivery surged 1 percent on Tuesday after 1.17 crore shares or 1.62 percent equity worth Rs 388.15 crore were traded at an average price of Rs 330 apiece.

The buyers and sellers involved in the trade were, however, not known immediately.

According to shareholding data as of December 2022, several foreign direct investment (FDI) firms, including Steadview Capital, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Alpha Wave Ventures, Gamnat, Ca Swift Investments, Sudasien Investmentfonds, Internet Fund III, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and Svf Doorbell, held more than 1.5 percent stake in the company.

Additionally, mutual funds, including Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund and SBI Equity Hybrid Fund held 1.97 and 5.78 percent stake, respectively.

Suchitra Mandal