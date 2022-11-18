 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhivery lock-in expiry: Softbank, Tiger Global sitting on gains; Fedex stares at a loss

Shailaja Mohapatra
Nov 18, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST

Up to 82.42 percent of Delhivery’s shareholding, amounting to 598 million shares, will be free to trade next week. With the stock having tanked recently, investors will be watching out for potential fire sales

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) firms and pension funds, which were early investors in logistics firm Delhivery, are sitting on significant gains as the company’s pre-IPO lock-in period nears its end.

It is now time for them to take a call on their investments, as 82.42 percent of Delhivery’s shareholding, amounting to 598 million shares, will be free to trade early next week. Softbank, Nexus Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Tiger Global, Times Internet, and Fedex are some of the prominent firms that will be eligible to sell their stakes.

According to reports, the date of expiry is November 24.

Softbank’s SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd. holds 18.5 percent stake in the company, acquired at an average cost of Rs 196 per share. As of Delhivery’s November 18 closing price of Rs 350, Softbank is sitting on a 78.5 percent notional gain on its investment. Similarly, at Rs 86, Tiger Global’s cost of acquisition indicates 4X returns. It has a 5.2 percent stake.

Nexus Partners has 9.1 percent stake in the company with an average cost of acquisition of Rs 27. This indicates 13X returns on its investment. At Rs 190, CPP Investments’ cost of acquisition means an 84 percent gain. The pension fund holds a 6 percent stake in the logistics firm.