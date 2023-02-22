 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhivery falls after stake worth Rs 410 crore changes hands

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

The stock has been under pressure ever since the company said in October that it expected moderate growth in shipment volumes for the rest of FY23

Delhivery shares fell close to 3 percent in early trade on February 22 after a block deal worth Rs 410 crore at a discount to market price.

A block of 1.7 percent of the company’s equity changed hands at an average price of Rs 338, compared to previous closing price of Rs 348.90.

The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

At 9.30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 338.60 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, down 2.95 percent from the previous close. Trading volumes at 13 million shares were significantly higher than the 20-day average of 1.4 million.