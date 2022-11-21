 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhivery falls after 18 million shares change hands but brokerages upbeat

Moneycontrol News
Nov 21, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

ICICI Securities has upgraded the stock from "sell" to "buy" with a target price of Rs 460 apiece

The share price of logistics firm Delhivery fell 1.45 percent on November 21 after 18.4 million shares, indicating 2.5 percent equity, worth Rs 674 crore changed hands in a bunched trade, as the stock's pre-IPO lock-in period ended.

The average price at which the trade was carried out was Rs 366 a share. The buyers and sellers are not known as of now.

At 11 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 346 on the National Stock Exchange, down by 1 percent.

According to reports, the stock’s pre-IPO lock-in period expired on November 21. Up to 82.42 percent of the shareholding, accounting for 598 million shares, is now free to be sold.

Marquee investors like Softbank, Nexus Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Tiger Global, Times Internet and Fedex are now eligible to offload their stakes.