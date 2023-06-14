Delayed tariff hikes could mean more market share gains for Airtel, Jio: Analysts

Rising competitive intensity and several state/general elections over the next 12 months can delay tariff hikes.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Rising competitive intensity in the telecom sector and several key state/general elections over the next 12 months would likely delay tariff hikes, but this can lead to accelerated market share gains for Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio at the expense of cash-strapped Vodafone Idea, analysts said.

As per TRAI data, the telecom industry’s revenue growth slowed to 9 percent y-o-y (versus 15 percent in 3Q FY23) to Rs 569 billion in March 2023, with benefits of the December 2021 tariff hikes already in the base and continued muted industry net additions.

Industry ARPU (average revenue per user) at Rs 166 was up 10 percent on-year but just 1.4 percent q-o-q as subscriber mix improvement was offset by lower days in 4Q FY23, domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

Among private telcos, Reliance Jio was the biggest gainer in 4Q, with its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) rising 1.7 percent q-o-q, versus 1.3 percent for Bharti Airtel and (-)1.1 percent for Vodafone Idea.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

As a result, Bharti Airtel’s market share remained flat at 36.2 percent and RJio’s market share grew 10 bps q-o-q to 41.2 percent. Vodafone Idea’s market share continued to drop by 40 bps q-o-q to 16.4 percent.

“Rising competitive intensity (RJio’s aggressive family post-paid plans and unlimited 5G data offerings) to attract higher value subscribers and several key state/general elections over the next 12 months would likely delay tariff hike to June 2024 (after general elections),” Kotak noted.

The delayed tariff hikes, while negative for the sector, would hurt Vi’s survival hopes the most (as it faces a Rs 5,500 crore cash shortfall in FY2024).

This could lead to accelerated market share gains for Bharti and RJio at Vi’s expense, it added.

Echoing the views, foreign brokerage Jefferies said any delays in tariff hikes is likely to intensify market share shifts, which in turn will benefit both Bharti and Reliance Jio.

During FY23, net mobile revenues in India grew by 14 percent YoY and rose to an all-time high of Rs 2.22 lakh crore, driven by 12 percent YoY rise in ARPU on the back of tariff hikes in Dec-21.

" During FY23, while Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel accounted for 92 percent of incremental sector revenues, VIL reported a marginal increase in revenues - first increase since FY16," Jefferies added.

Sector Standings

The subscriber base for Bharti Airtel and RJio grew 1 percent q-o-q to 371 million and 430 million respectively, while Vi posted a 2 percent drop to 237 million.

In a report, brokerage Motilal Oswal said Bharti’s earnings should soften going ahead due to moderating growth from 4G mix benefits, low probability of tariff hikes and softening market share gains.

Also Read: Reliance Jio adds 30.5 lakh mobile users in March; Vi loses 12 lakh users

“Moreover, increased capex should lead to a moderation in FCF (free cash flow) generation and the pace of deleveraging in the near term. As a result, valuations may remain under pressure,” it said, but retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

For RJio, it said overall revenue growth can soften due to a high subscriber base, continued churn, limited visibility on tariff hikes and slower market share gains. However, the long-term sector outlook remains buoyant as the market consolidation has left just two strong players, underscoring the opportunity for monetization of 5G and tariff hikes.

Vodafone Idea’s significant amount of cash required to service debt leaves limited upside opportunities for equity holders, despite the high operating leverage opportunity from any ARPU increase, it added.

“The current low EBITDA will make it challenging for VIL to service debt without an external fund infusion,” Motilal Oswal added.

Meanwhile, reports said Vodafone Idea is planning a significant capital infusion of Rs 14,000 crore, with Aditya Birla Group and UK's Vodafone Group contributing half of the amount, as part of its business revival plan.

ABG and Vodafone Group are expected to invest Rs 2,000 crore as fresh equity, on top of the Rs 5,000 crore capital already invested in the company after the telecom revival package in September 2021. They will also work to raise another Rs 7,000 crore from external investors.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.