Hopes of higher outlay set off a rally in defence stocks ahead of Budget 2023

In anticipation of higher outlay in Budget 2023, defence sector stocks gained 2-4 percent in early hour of trade on February 1. Paras Defence, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, BEML and Hindustan Aeronautics are leading the pack in the space.

Under its ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, the government has banned imports of several items, including crucial parts used in defence equipment. Which means they are being manufactured in India now.

The impact is visible. Imports, which used to comprise 46 percent of the overall defence expenditure, have dropped to 36 percent in the four years from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

Domestic capital procurement stood at 64 percent of the defence services' Capital Acquisition Budget in 2021-22. This was enhanced to 68 percent in FY23 - Rs 84,000 crore of 1.24 lakh crore. "We expect a higher capex in defence," said Axis Securities in its pre-Budget expectations report. The share of defence in the budgetary pie stood at 13.31 percent of Rs 5.25 lakh crore.

Budget 2023: Provided free foodgrains to 80 crore poor people; no one went hungry during pandemic, s... Focus will also be on combat aircrafts, combat drones and missiles, said experts. Girish Achhipalia and Amit Bhinde, both analysts at Morgan Stanley, also said they expected higher allocation for local manufacturing in the Budget, with an eye on the private sector. The government has set a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore worth of defence production by 2025.

