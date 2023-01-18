Deep Industries shares gain as board plans to discuss stock split on Feb 6

Deep Industries

Deep Industries share price added over 2 percent intraday on January 18 as the company's board is going to consider sub-division of equity shares.

At 12:08am, Deep Industries was quoting at Rs 306.75, up Rs 7.70, or 2.57 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 310.05 and an intraday low of Rs 301.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on February 6 to consider, approve and take on record unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2022.

The board will also consider and approve the proposal to sub-division /split of the equity shares of the company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the shareholders and such authorities as may be required.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 322.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 165 on 10 October, 2022 and 25 February, 2022, respectively.

It is now trading 4.88 percent below its 52-week high and 85.91 percent above its 52-week low.