you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCW share price dips 9% on Q4 loss

In the last 3 months the share price advanced by 44 percent.

DCW share price declined 9 percent intraday on July 7 after the company posted a loss in the quarter ended March 2020.

The company has posted a loss of Rs 25.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 versus a profit of Rs 14.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company was down at Rs 293.6 crore versus Rs 357.9 crore.

At 10:00 hrs DCW was quoting at Rs 12.48, down Rs 0.69, or 5.24 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 19.10 and 52-week low Rs 6.97 on 24 September 2019 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34.66 percent below its 52-week high and 79.05 percent above its 52-week low.

In the last 3 months, the share price advanced by 44 percent.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #DCW

