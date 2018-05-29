App
May 29, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCM Shriram Industries down 7% on reporting net loss in Q4

The company recommended a dividend of Rs 4 (40 percent) on equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

Shares of DCM Shriram Industries fell over 7 percent intraday Tuesday as company reported net loss in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company has reported net loss of Rs 18.7 crore in Q4FY18 against profit of Rs 24.8 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue from operation was down 3 percent at Rs 376.5 crore against Rs 389.7 crore.

The company recommended a dividend of Rs 4 (40 percent) on equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

At 14:18 hrs DCM Shriram Industries was quoting at Rs 177, down Rs 7.15, or 3.88 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

