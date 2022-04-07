DCB Bank share price gains 6% on RBI nod to reappointment of MD and CEO

DCB Bank share price added more than 6 percent intraday on April 7 after the bank received the RBI approval for reappointment of its managing director and chief executive officer.

"DCB Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the re-appointment of Murali M Natrajan as the Managing Director and CEO, for further period of two years from April 29, 2022 to April 28, 2024," bank said in its press release.

The re-appointment as above is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank.

Earlier in this week, the bank announced revised marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR).

The bank has launched its 400th branch, the 21st branch in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

At 11:50am, DCB Bank was quoting at Rs 82.05, up Rs 4.25, or 5.46 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 114.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 68.05 on 17 June, 2021 and 24 February, 2022, respectively. It is trading 28.31 percent below its 52-week high and 20.57 percent above its 52-week low.