App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCB Bank gains 1% as Kotak Institutional maintains buy, raises target to Rs 210

The company's third quarter net profit increased by 51 percent at Rs 86.1 crore despite higher provisions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of DCB Bank added 1 percent in the early trade on Thursday after research house Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained buy rating on the stock and raised target to Rs 210 from Rs 185 per share.

The company has reported 51 percent YoY earnings growth led by 42% YoY operating profit growth. Also, most of the key metrics were stable on QoQ basis.

It believes that there is a lower concern on asset quality resulted in RoAs moving past 1 percent and RoEs of 11 percent.

The company's third quarter net profit increased by 51 percent at Rs 86.1 crore despite higher provisions. The growth was largely driven by NII, other income and operating income.

related news

Profit in same quarter last year stood at Rs 57 crore.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 17.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 293.6 crore with credit growth of 23 percent YoY.

Also ReadDCB Bank Q3 profit jumps 51% to Rs 86 cr, provisions remain elevated

Net interest margin was unchanged at 3.83 percent in Q3 QoQ, but contracted from 4.12 percent in same period last year.

Asset quality slightly weakened during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances were higher at 1.92 percent in Q3 against 1.84 percent in Q2 and net NPAs were higher at 0.71 percent against 0.70 percent QoQ.

At 09:22 hrs DCB Bank was quoting at Rs 182.35, up Rs 0.85, or 0.47 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 09:23 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.