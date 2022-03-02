English
    DB Realty stock hits upper circuit on favourable ruling by Supreme Court

    The freehold vacant land approximately 22,000 square meters situated in Andheri (East) Mumbai is now available to its subsidiary Esteem Properties for development.

    Gaurav Sharma
    March 02, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

    Shares of DB Realty were locked in upper circuit in early trade on March 2 after the company informed the stock exchanges that it has won the title of a land owned by it Mumbai.

    The matter which was under the review of The Supreme Court through a public interest litigation (PIL), was cleared by the apex court on February 28 in favour of the real estate developer. The court through its order has allowed the subsidiary of the company – Esteem Properties to develop this land in Mumbai.

    At 10:23 am, the scrip traded at Rs 99.65 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, while the benchmark index Nifty 50 was down 174.30 points or 1.04 percent at 16,619.60.

    "By order dated 7 May, 2010, the Hon. High Court at Mumbai had ruled against Esteem. Esteem subsequently preferred an appeal against the Hon. High Court's Order before the Honourable Supreme Court”, the company said in the regulatory filing.

    With this decision, the freehold vacant land approximately 22,000 square meters situated in Andheri (East) Mumbai is now available to its subsidiary Esteem Properties for development. The company intends to develop the subject land into a 2 million square feet (leasable area) grade A office space in the next 3 years.

    The stock which is a part of ace investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio has turned multi-bagger in the recent past. Its 52-week low was Rs 16.75 and it rallied to create a 52 week high of Rs 134.05. It has generated returns of 221 percent in the past one year and has appreciated by 140 percent in the past three months. The stock has gained 6.12 percent in past one week.

    With the news of favorable ruling by the Supreme Court, the stock has it its upper circuit today and was locked at Rs 99.65 appreciating Rs 4.95 today.
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 10:26 am

