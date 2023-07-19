English
    DB Realty shares trade in green on stake deals for Siddhivinayak Realties

    The investment in SVRPL is strategic as it will generate revenue and will indirectly result into the growth of the company, said DB Realty.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 19, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
    Shares of DB Realty traded 1 percent up at Rs 75.90 at 9.30am on July 19 after the company's three subsidiaries entered into share-purchase agreements to acquire equity shares of Siddhivinayak Realties Private Limited (SVRPL).

    Horizontal Ventures Pvt Ltd, Vanita Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and NA Estates Pvt Ltd are going to acquire approximately 30 percent stake in SVRPL.

    Horizontal Ventures will acquire 77,99,040 equity shares, or 9.32 percent, of Siddhivinayak Realties at Rs 79.615 apiece for an aggregate consideration of a little over Rs 62 crore.

    NA Estates will pick up 87,41,930 equity shares, or 10.45 percent, of Siddhivinayak Realties from Marine Drive Hospitality & Realty Private Limited (MDHRPL) at Rs 79.615 each for a total of Rs 69.6 crore.

    Vanita Infrastructure is aiming for 85,50,000 equity shares, or 10.22 percent, of Siddhivinayak Realties from Neelkamal Realtors & Builders Private Limited (NRBPL) at Rs 79.615 each for a total exceeding Rs 68 crore.

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 09:58 am

