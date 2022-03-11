English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    DB Realty hits upper circuit after bagging project from Municipal Corporation of Great Mumbai

    The project entails construction, completion and handing over of 4,000 tenements of carpet area size 27.88 metre along with transfer of land and completed tenements to Municipal Corporation of Great Mumbai in village Chandivali in Zone-V

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

    DB Realty share spiked five percent hitting upper circuit of Rs 106.35 on NSE after the company bagged a project worth Rs 1,584 cr from Municipal Corporation of Great Mumbai (MCGM).

    The project entails construction, completion and handing over of 4,000 tenements of carpet area size 27.88 metre along with transfer of land and completed tenements to MCGM in village Chandivali in Zone-V, the company said in an exchange filing.

    "The firm shall receive land and construction transferable development rights of 1.56 million square feet and premium per tenement at Rs 39.60 lakh aggregating to Rs 1,584 crore which shall be paid by MCGM in the form of credit note…" it added.

    The stock was trading at Rs 106.70 per share on NSE, up Rs 5.05 or five percent at 13:28 hours.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #DB Realty
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 01:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.