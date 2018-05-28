App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DB Corp gains 6% on approval of buyback proposal

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on May 26, 2018 has approved buyback proposal for purchase of not exceeding 92,00,000 fully paid equity shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of DB Corp gained nearly 6 percent intraday Monday as company approved buyback proposal.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on May 26, 2018 has approved buyback proposal for purchase of not exceeding 92,00,000 fully paid equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 340 per equity share, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 312.80 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 392.40 and 52-week low Rs 237.50 on 20 July, 2017 and 21 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.57 percent below its 52-week high and 13.05 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:22 hrs DB Corp was quoting at Rs 268.50, up Rs 8.10, or 3.11 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #buzzing stock

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.