DB Corp gains 6% on approval of buyback proposal

Share price of DB Corp gained nearly 6 percent intraday Monday as company approved buyback proposal.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on May 26, 2018 has approved buyback proposal for purchase of not exceeding 92,00,000 fully paid equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 340 per equity share, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 312.80 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 392.40 and 52-week low Rs 237.50 on 20 July, 2017 and 21 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.57 percent below its 52-week high and 13.05 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:22 hrs DB Corp was quoting at Rs 268.50, up Rs 8.10, or 3.11 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil