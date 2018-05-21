App
May 21, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DB Corp gains 16% on buyback proposal

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is convened to be held on May 26 to consider a proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of DB Corp surged 16 percent during the day on Monday as company is going to consider buyback of its equity shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is convened to be held on May 26 to consider a proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The trading window for directors, designated employees and other specified persons as defined in the code shall remain closed from May 21, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from dissemination of the outcome of the board meeting.

The company's consolidated Q4 profit fell 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 57.1 crore, against last fiscal profit of Rs 64.2 crore.

Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 9.7 percent to Rs 567.3 crore as advertising revenue increased 8.2 percent to Rs 386.1 crore and circulation revenue rose 8.5 percent to Rs 132 crore compared to year-ago.

Operating income (EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) dropped 12.8 percent to Rs 97.9 crore and margin contracted 440 basis points to 17.3 percent year-on-year in January-March quarter.

The share touched a 52-week low of Rs 237.50 and ended with 7.84 percent gain at Rs 269.75 on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

