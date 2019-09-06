App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Datamatics Global Services gains 11% on BIAL partnership

Datamatics will implement the Integrated Document Management System (DMS) and Business Process Management (BPM) as a cloud-based solution.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Datamatics Global Services added 11 percent intraday on September 6 after Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) selected the company as its digital transformation partner.

The partnership would involve automating and digitising more than 170 processes across the organization, BIAL said in a release.

Datamatics would implement the integrated document management system (DMS) and business process management (BPM) as a cloud-based solution.

Close

“Datamatics has a solid track record in the travel, transportation and logistics vertical and has successfully delivered several digital transformation projects across the world over. We are excited to partner with BIAL in their digital transformation journey,” Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO, Datamatics, said.

related news

At 1347 hours, Datamatics Global Services was quoting at Rs 80.05, up Rs 4.95, or 6.59 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

