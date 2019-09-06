Datamatics Global Services gains 11% on BIAL partnership

Shares of Datamatics Global Services added 11 percent intraday on September 6 after Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) selected the company as its digital transformation partner.

The partnership would involve automating and digitising more than 170 processes across the organization, BIAL said in a release.

Datamatics would implement the integrated document management system (DMS) and business process management (BPM) as a cloud-based solution.

“Datamatics has a solid track record in the travel, transportation and logistics vertical and has successfully delivered several digital transformation projects across the world over. We are excited to partner with BIAL in their digital transformation journey,” Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO, Datamatics, said.