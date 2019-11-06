Dalmia Bharat stake sale: Oppenheimer sells over 20 lakh shares

On November 5, Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund sold 20,66,713 shares of Dalmia Bharat at Rs 810.52 per share, as per bulk deal data of the NSE .

The fund also sold 972,301 shares of the company on the BSE through a bulk deal at a price of Rs 815.13 a piece.

However, Timf Holdings bought 994,198 equity shares of the company at Rs 815.

Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund were holding 31,30,001 (1.62 percent) shares of the company as of September, as per the shareholding data on the BSE.