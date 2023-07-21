Dalmia Bharat slumps 3% on 30% decline in Q1FY24 profit

At 10.00 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 1956 apiece, down by Rs 64.95, or 3.21 percent on the NSE.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dalmia Bharat Limited shares were down 2.65 percent in morning trade on Friday after the company’s Net Profit for the recently ended April to June quarter declined by 30 percent to Rs 144 crore against Rs 205 crore reported in Q1FY23. Sequentially, Net Profit declined by 76.35 percent from Rs 609 crore reported in Q4FY23.

At 10.30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 1951.40 apiece, down by Rs 69.55, or 3.44 percent on the NSE.

The stock has been on a downward trend since June 21st, having declined 13.29 percent to date.

Dalmia Bharat on Thursday reported a 9.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 3,624 crore as compared to Rs 3,302 crore in Q1FY23. Sequentially, the revenue declined by 7.36 percent against Rs 3,912 crore reported in the January to March quarter.

The OPM (operating profit margins) of the company for Q1FY24 shrunk by 100 basis points to 16.8 percent on a year-over-year basis.

“We are in the midst of a strong demand environment on the back of a sustained push by the Government on infrastructure and a robust real estate cycle already kicking in. Though we have strong conviction in our ability to outperform the industry, this quarter has been a disappointment as against our expectations,” observed Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director and CEO of Dalmia Bharat Limited.

In an investor presentation, the company reported a 12.4 percent increase YoY in the consolidated sales volumes and a 15.4 percent YoY decrease in power and fuel costs. However, this was negated by a 9.2 percent YoY increase in the cost of raw materials consumed along with a 5.5 percent YoY increase in the costs incurred for logistics.

Despite a drop in profits, both prominent foreign brokerages- Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are positive on the company. Commenting that the profit realisations were in-line with the estimate, Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating on Dalmia Bharat and has set a target price of Rs 2,360. Jefferies has maintained a buy rating on Dalmia Bharat and has set a target price of Rs 2,490.

Dalmia Bharat Limited is primarily engaged in the business of cement and cement products. The company serves domestic as well as international markets through its 13 manufacturing plants in India with an installed production capacity of 30.75 million tonnes per annum. The company offers a product lineup consisting of Portland Pozzolona Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Composite Cement (PCC), and Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​