English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Dalmia Bharat shares jump 7%, hit new 52-week high

The global research firm has upgraded the stock to buy and has raised the target price to Rs 1,900 from Rs 1,650 per share adding that the company has large capacity addition in its pipeline.

Moneycontrol News
March 17, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dalmia Bharat share price jumped 7 percent intraday on March 17 after CLSA upgraded the stock to buy and raised the target price to Rs 1,900 from Rs 1,650 per share.

The research firm is of the view that the company has large capacity addition in its pipeline adding that it has presence in strong growth regions, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

"At current valuations, Dalmia Bharat is well-placed in this upcycle," it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,623.45, up Rs 103.10, or 6.78 percent at 10:10 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,690.60. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,690.60 and an intraday low of Rs 1,580.05.

The cement maker reported multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 183 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, helped by sales volume growth and increase in margins.

Close

Related stories

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26 crore during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2020 rose 18.16 percent to Rs 2,857 crore against Rs 2,418 crore in the year-ago period.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. It has zero promoter pledge with low debt.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Dalmia Bharat
first published: Mar 17, 2021 11:08 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.