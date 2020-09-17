Dalmia Bharat share price gains 3% after CLSA retains buy

Dalmia Bharat share price gained over 3 percent intraday on September 17 after CLSA maintained a buy rating on the stock.

The global research firm has retained a buy on the stock and has cut target to Rs 1,000 from Rs 1,010 per share. It is of the view that capacity expansion should enable strong growth in the next few years, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

At current valuations, investors’ concerns are more than priced in, it added.

The company completed the acquisition of Murli Industries under the National Company Law Tribunal on September 10. Dalmia Bharat is on track to reach its 37 mtpa capacity target and become the third-largest in India by fiscal year 2022, according to market experts.

The cement maker reported a 23.68 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 188 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, driven by price increase and cost optimisation. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 152 crore during April-June quarter in the previous fiscal, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

Dalmia Bharat has acquired 2.33 percent equity stake in Indian Energy Exchange, the electronic system-based power trading platform, via open market transaction on September 16.

The stock was trading at Rs 784.55, up Rs 28.40, or 3.76 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 785.40 and an intraday low of Rs 769.40.