Dabur trades lower as investors unimpressed by 10% growth in Q1

Dabur's international business is expected to report a strong performance with double-digit growth in constant currency

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dabur India share price fell over 2 percent on July 7 even as the homegrown FMCG company said its consolidated business, including newly acquired Badshah Masala, grew 10 percent year-on-year for the quarter ended June.

"One of the key contributing factors to this positive development has been the reduction in inflation. Sequential moderation in inflation has positively impacted consumer spending power and is resulting in gradual improvement in offtakes in the industry," the company said in an exchange filing.

While brokerages have maintained their "buy" rating on the stock after the positive quarterly update, shareholders are not too impressed. At 10.45 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 579 on the NSE, about 2.1 percent lower from the previous close. The stock is 4 percent away from its 52-week high level and is trading at 60 times trailing earnings.

Shareholders' disappointment could be on the back of the company expecting PAT (net profit) growth lower than operating profit growth mainly due to brand amortisation expenditure on account of acquisition.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Brokerages bullish

Foreign broking firm Morgan Stanley has an "overweight" rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 606 a share. "Demand trends improved in urban and rural markets during Q1 FY24. Management is optimistic on future outlook and gross margin improvement should continue, supporting gains in EBITDA margin," its analysts said.

Goldman Sachs has also given Dabur a "buy" rating, with a target price of Rs 600 a share. The analysts observed that Dabur's growth trend was showing signs of improvement, and the company plans to reinvest its margin gains in advertising and promotion activities (A&P).

Nomura, too, has "buy" rating, with a target price of Rs 640 a share.

Dabur also said that its healthcare and HPC (home & personal care segment) businesses in India performed well and are projected to achieve double-digit growth backed by mid-single-digit volume growth.

However, the foods and beverages business, and in particular, the summer- centric beverages portfolio, had a muted quarter due to unseasonal rains and a moderate summer.

Consequently, the India business is expected to post growth in high single digits, while the international Business is expected to report double-digit growth in constant currency terms.

In Q4 FY23, Dabur reported a net profit of Rs 292.7 crore, down 0.5 percent from Rs 294.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 6.4 percent to Rs 2,677.8 crore from Rs 2,517.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​