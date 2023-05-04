Dabur Q4 net profit falls to Rs 292 crore, revenue up 6%

Representative Image

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on May 4 reported a net profit of Rs 292.7 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, down 0.5 percent from Rs 294.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations grew 6.4 percent to Rs 2,677.8 crore from Rs 2,517.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. For FY23, Dabur India's consolidated revenue crossed the Rs 11,000 crore mark to Rs 11,529.9 crore.

On the operating front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell 9.6 percent YoY to Rs 410 crore. The operating margin declined to 15.3 percent from 18 percent in the year-ago period.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses were higher in the quarter due to the inclusion of Badshah Masala in the results. Domestic volume growth came in at just about 1 percent.

"During the year, we faced high inflation, which was partly mitigated by price increases to the tune of 6 percent. Consumer promotions were offered to soften the impact of price hikes on consumption, which resulted in flatfish value-weighted volumes for both the fourth quarter and the year," Dabur India chief executive officer Mohit Malhotra said.

The company also declared a dividend of Rs 2.70 a share.

The company has become the number 2 player in the oral-care segment in the country, with a 15.8 percent market share, it said in a release to the media.

In FY23, the hair oils business climbed to its highest-ever market share at 17 percent on a 130 basis points gain, the FMCG major added.

The food and beverages business grew 30 percent during the year, with juices and beverages growing at around 30 percent.

The stock took a knock after the result announcement and ended at Rs 530 on the National Stock Exchange, down 1.6 percent from the previous close.