App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dabur India slips 3%; Jefferies, CLSA maintain buy, cut target upto Rs 460

CLSA has maintained buy on the stock and cut target to Rs 500 from Rs 570 per share. It see a potential upside of 30 percent in the stock.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Dabur
Answer: Dabur
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dabur India slipped 3 percent intraday Thursday  after company reported a net profit of Rs 377.5 crore for the September quarter, a rise of 4.1 percent as compared to Rs 363 crore posted by the firm during the same period of last year.

The revenues have risen 8.5 percent year on year at Rs 2,125 crore from Rs 1,958.9 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 7 percent at Rs 450.9 crore during the quarter under review.

The board has declared interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share having face value of Re 1 each (i.e. 125 percent) on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2018-19.

related news

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 460

Jefferies has maintained buy but cut target price to Rs 460 from Rs 520 per share. It expect potential upside of 19 percent.

According to firm the Q2FY19 is a muted quarter as margins below par. The shift in festive season has impacted domestic volume growth.

It cut estimates to factor in lower margins.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 500

CLSA has maintained buy on the stock and cut target to Rs 500 from Rs 570 per share. It see a potential upside of 30 percent in the stock.

The Q2FY19 EBITDA misses but earnings is in-line. The management retained double-digit volume growth guidance but sounded cautious, it added.

At 10:26 hrs Dabur India was quoting at Rs 375, down Rs 10.40, or 2.70 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 10:36 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.