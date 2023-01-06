 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Dabur India shares trade sharply lower on weak Q3 business updates

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

In its business update, the company highlighted that the pressure was further accentuated by late onset of winter in north India but early signs of moderate recovery were visible towards the latter part of the quarter coupled with some abatement in inflation.

Shares of Dabur India suffered a steep decline on January 6 after the company said demand trends for the industry remained weak during the third quarter with rural markets staying under pressure.

In its business update, the company highlighted that the pressure was further accentuated by the late onset of winter in North India but early signs of moderate recovery were visible towards the latter part of the quarter coupled with some cool-off in inflation.

“On account of the challenging macro-economic environment and muted category growths in the quarter, Dabur's India business is expected to report low to mid-single digit revenue growth,” the company said. “Healthcare portfolio returned to the positive growth trajectory, still navigating high bases of the pandemic. Food and beverages business continues to trend at robust levels. During the quarter, F&B's growth will see some moderation on account of early onset of the festive season.”

As of 1.43pm, shares of Dabur traded down nearly 4 percent at Rs 552.80 on the BSE. The stock has not performed well in the last year. During the period it is down 5 percent, data shows.

The main reason behind lacklustre performance has been lack of revenue growth especially in the rural market. The phenomenon has plagued almost all major FMCG companies.

However, things may be changing for good.