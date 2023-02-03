 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dabur India Q3 net profit falls 5.5%; what should investors do now?

Feb 03, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

Dabur India Q3: Dabur India reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 476.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

Dabur India reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 476.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

Net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Dabur said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

However, revenue from operations grew 3.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,043 crore from Rs 2,942 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue crossed the Rs 3,000-crore mark for the first-time ever, said the company.