    Dabur India Q3 net profit falls 5.5%; what should investors do now?

    Dabur India Q3: Dabur India reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 476.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST
    Dabur Indian share price will remain in focus on February 3 after company reported a decline in its Q3 net profit.

    Dabur India reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 476.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

    Net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Dabur said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

    However, revenue from operations grew 3.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,043 crore from Rs 2,942 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue crossed the Rs 3,000-crore mark for the first-time ever, said the company.