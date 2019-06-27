App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 12:34 PM IST

Dabur India gains as Credit Suisse maintains outperform, target Rs 460

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 490.70 and 52-week low Rs 357.10 on 27 August, 2018 and 16 May, 2019, respectively.

Shares of Dabur India rose more than 1 percent intraday on June 27 after foreign broking house Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on the stock with a target at Rs 460 per share.

As the company is progressing on medium-term plans, the near-term macro slowdown persists, said Credit Suisse.

The company's input costs benign, but any gains will be reinvested for growth in FY20. Also, the gross margin is comfortable as commodity costs are benign, it added.

At 12:24 hrs Dabur India was quoting at Rs 400.05, up Rs 5.45, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 490.70 and 52-week low Rs 357.10 on 27 August, 2018 and 16 May, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.47 percent below its 52-week high and 12.03 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 12:27 pm

