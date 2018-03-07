Dabur India gains 1% on acquisition of 2 South African cos

Shares of Dabur India rose 1 percent intraday Wednesday as the company acquired two companies in South Africa.

The company's step down wholly owned subsidy Dabur South Africa (Pty) had entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire D and A Cosmetics Proprietary and Atlanta Body & Health Products Proprietary, both incorporated in South Africa.

The company has now informed that the said acquisition in now being done through its another step down wholly subsidiary Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc instead of Dabur South Africa (Pty).

It will acquire D and A Cosmetics for South African Rand 4,02,69,600 and Atlanta Body for South African Rand 17,30,400.

The indicative period for completion of the registration will be up to March 31, 2018 or such other date as may be mutually agreed.

At 10:08 hrs Dabur India was quoting at Rs 324.95, up Rs 2.60, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

In the last one year share price increased by 17 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil