App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 07, 2018 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dabur India gains 1% on acquisition of 2 South African cos

It will acquire D and A Cosmetics for South African Rand 4,02,69,600 and Atlanta Body for South African Rand 17,30,400.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dabur India rose 1 percent intraday Wednesday as the company acquired two companies in South Africa.

The company's step down wholly owned subsidy Dabur South Africa (Pty) had entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire D and A Cosmetics Proprietary and Atlanta Body & Health Products Proprietary, both incorporated in South Africa.

copy-copy-buzzing-stock (1)

The company has now informed that the said acquisition in now being done through its another step down wholly subsidiary Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc instead of Dabur South Africa (Pty).

It will acquire D and A Cosmetics for South African Rand 4,02,69,600 and Atlanta Body for South African Rand 17,30,400.

The indicative period for completion of the registration will be up to March 31, 2018 or such other date as may be mutually agreed.

At 10:08 hrs Dabur India was quoting at Rs 324.95, up Rs 2.60, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

In the last one year share price increased by 17 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC