D-Street undergoing healthy bull market correction; 2 stocks with up to 18% return potential

Historically, within a bull market, corrections to the tune of 12-15 percent are considered as normal bull market corrections that provide long-term buying opportunities, Dharmesh Shah, AVP at ICICI Direct.com Research said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

The Nifty50 flirted with its 200-DEMA and 200-DMA for the week ended March 28. Although, the index managed to gain for the week, it slipped nearly 3 percent or above 250 points in the month of March. How is the Nifty looking on technical charts?

Yes, after nearly 11 percent decline from the top, Nifty has been flirting around a cluster of 200-DMA and 200-DEMA, indicating a breather.

However, in line with our view, the Nifty has maintained the rhythm of not correcting over four weeks in a row, as buying demand emerged near key value area of 9950 being confluence of the 38.2 percent retracement of the entire previous major rally of the CY17 from 7894 to 11171 is at 9920 coinciding with support trend line of falling channel (drawn adjoining February – March lows of 10303-10142 projected from February high of 10537), placed around 9950.

We believe the index is undergoing a healthy bull market correction. Historically, within a bull market, corrections to the tune of 12-15% are considered as normal bull market corrections that provide long-term buying opportunities.

Price wise, the Nifty has already corrected 11 percent from its lifetime high, equivalent to demonetization correction (12%) levels in magnitude.

Even the weekly RSI oscillator has taken support from demonetization low of 41 levels and weekly stochastic oscillator witnessed bullish crossover. Thus, we believe the index will hold the crucial support zone of 9900 in coming weeks.

What is your outlook for Nifty in April series? Do you see the index consolidating in a narrow range?

We believe the corrective phase over the last two months has made the markets healthier and created good opportunities for investors to accumulate quality stocks with a long-term horizon.

The larger degree price structure is still positive. We believe the Nifty has a key support base around 9800 - 9900 regions as the index absorbed major unprecedented events in the past while approaching 9900 levels.

Therefore, investors should use the current volatility in the markets to accumulate quality stocks in a staggered manner rather than waiting to catch the exact bottom.

The key thing to watch out for is a structural turnaround to occur with a faster retracement of the last falling segment as that would also confirm a potential structural reversal near key value area of 9900 and open the doors for extension of pullback towards 10470 in the coming month.

Else, Nifty would continue to consolidate in a broader range of 9900 – 10300 amid the stock specific action.

What is your call on smallcap and midcap stocks which underperformed in March? Should investors stay away or just book profits on rallies?

Similar to benchmark, the Nifty Small cap retraced 38.2 percent of last major uptrend while Nifty midcap retraced almost 35 percent.

However, we observed that the selling pressure was relatively decelerated during the last leg of decline, indicating that these indices have done with price wise correction and now enter into time-wise correction before taking any directional move.

At the same time, both of these indices are hovering near support zone of upward sloping long-term channel drawn adjoining lows of February-December 2016, which clearly indicates avoidance of profit booking (selling) at this level.

In fact, we will be looking out for faster retracement of the last leg of decline, as that would be the first indication of a trend reversal.

What should be the ideal strategy of investors in April series – buy on dips or sell on rallies? Any F&O strategy which can be deployed for April series?

We expect the Nifty to find the support around 9900 levels in the present scenario as it is the confluence of following technical parameters:

— The 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the entire CY17 up move from 7893 to 11171 is placed at 9919 levels— At 9830 current correction would achieve equality with late 2016 correction (demonetisation bottom)— Trend line connecting March and 2016 swing lows is placed around 9900 levels. Rising 52-week moving average placed at 9980 levels— Thus, Nifty would gradually attempt a pullback towards mid-march 2018 peak of 10478 in coming months

— The down move in February-March 2018 and corrective decline of nearly 11% since January 2018 peak has rendered the market deeply oversold and led the Nifty near close proximity of the ley value area around 9800-9900.

Going forward, we expect the index to enter into a base formation phase as the price wise correction is approaching maturity.

Therefore, we believe this presents a good opportunity for investors with a long-term horizon to start building a portfolio of quality stocks to ride the next phase of the larger uptrend

Top 3-5 positional call which could give handsome returns to investors in April series?

Reliance Industries: BUY| CMP Rs 882 | Target Rs 990 | Stop Loss Rs 630 | Return 12%| Timeframe 6 months

The share price of RIL was consolidating after recording a 52-week high of Rs 991 in January 2018. The key observation to note is that, over five months’ consolidation, the share price has bounced back from crucial support of Rs 860 on multiple occasions.

Throughout this consolidation phase, the stock has firmly held 200 days moving average placed around Rs 860, indicating that the secular bull trend is still intact.

The weekly stochastic oscillator has entered in an oversold territory, and on the daily chart, RSI indicator is showing positive divergence, indicating supportive efforts near the key value area of Rs 860.

The above-mentioned technical evidence suggests that past two months consolidation is likely to conclude, in turn, giving a fresh entry opportunity.

We expect the stock to move higher towards the target of Rs 990 in the medium term being the 52-week high recorded on January 23, 2018. While the support remains near Rs 830 as it is the 78.6 percent retracement level of last major up move (Rs 779 – Rs 991).

2) Ipca Laboratories: BUY | CMP Rs 656 | Target Rs 775 | Stop Loss Rs 621 | Return 18% | Timeframe 3 months

The share price of Ipca Laboratories has been consolidating after re-testing the breakout level of 21 months consolidation range of Rs 400-650 signalling resumption of up move and offers fresh entry opportunity.

The entire consolidation of the last 21 months had taken the shape of a double bottom and the breakout above the double bottom pattern signals end of the secondary corrective phase and resumption of the primary uptrend.

The weekly MACD is in taking a breather after a strong uptrend and sustaining well above its nine period’s average thus validates positive bias in the stock in the short term

Based on the aforementioned technical observations, we believe the stock has concluded a healthy corrective phase and is set to embark upon its next up move going forward.

We expect the stock to head higher towards 790 levels being the 161.8% external retracement of the entire previous decline (Rs 642-Rs 400).